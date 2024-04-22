Tyreek Hill says the Chiefs disrespected him after trade to Dolphins
He doesn't sound too thrilled...
By Ryan Heckman
Just over two years ago, the Miami Dolphins traded for wide receiver Tyreek Hill, acquiring him from the Kansas City Chiefs for a total of five draft picks.
Miami gave up a first and second rounder, two fourths and a sixth-round pick in exchange for Hill back in March of 2022.
That same year, the Chiefs used a seventh rounder on running back Isiah Pacheco out of Rutgers. The late draft pick would end up becoming the team's starting running back and garnered the respect of his teammates and the rest of the league due to his rough and tough running style.
After Pacheco was drafted, though, he ultimately chose Hill's old jersey no. 10. On a recent episode of the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, Hill gave his two cents on how it made him feel to see his jersey number given away so quickly after his exit:
"Kansas City's got a real good running back. ... I did feel disrespected when they gave him 10, though. I didn't like that."
The former Chief and current Dolphin sounded a little upset over his number being given up in such a hurry.
"There's only one 10... there should only be one 10 in your heart," Hill said.
Tyreek Hill has done wonders for the Dolphins offense, while Pacheco has been exactly what the Chiefs needed
Since arriving in Miami, Hill has posted back-to-back All Pro seasons, finishing with a career-high 119 receptions in both years he's been with the Dolphins. Hill has gone for a league-leading 1,799 receiving yards (2023) and 1,710 the year prior (2022).
In total, as a Dolphin, Hill has caught 238 passes on a whopping 341 targets, 3,509 receiving yards and 20 receiving touchdowns. He has also added a rushing touchdown, for good measure.
Pacheco, meanwhile, has rushed for 1,765 yards and 12 touchdowns in his first two seasons as a pro, both of course with the Chiefs. He has also added 57 receptions for 374 yards and two receiving touchdowns, giving him over 2,100 total yards from scrimmage in that time frame.
Miami's passing attack has thrived since the addition of Hill, while the Chiefs have quietly been a much better rushing team with Pacheco in the back field.