4 moves the Dolphins must get done after extending Jaylen Waddle
By Brian Miller
With Jaylen Waddle now under contract until the 2028 season, the Miami Dolphins can now focus their attention on other players both on and off the current roster. The move to get a Waddle deal done was something general manager Chris Grier was hoping to finalize.
Thankfully, he was able to do just that, with Waddle putting the pen to paper on a three-year extension worth $84.75 million, with $76 million guaranteed. Yes, this is a major offseason win for the front office, but the hard work is not done. Here are four more moves the Dolphins need to focus on after getting things across the line with Waddle.
4. A Tua Tagovailoa extension
With Waddle done, will the Dolphins get his quarterback under contract for the long haul as well? There was earlier speculation that Miami may have turned their attention toward Waddle after discussions with Tua Tagovailoa's camp broke down. I wouldn't buy into that line of thinking. Tagovailoa's contract is going to be far more technical and cost a lot more money.
Tagovailoa's contract is the big fish in the frying pan so to speak, but it isn't done yet and some believe it isn't close. Tagovailoa will likely get around $50-52 million per season. It's a big chunk of money for a guy that has not won a playoff game and has had one statistically dominant season.
If a deal with Tagovailoa is going to get done, it will likely come sometime in June or July ahead of training camp. At that point, it will be interesting if Tagovailoa joins the team for practices or if he holds out. So far, there has been no indication that he intends to do so. It was also great to see him with Miami for OTAs. Soon enough, we'll find out if Grier can make him happy too.