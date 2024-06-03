Latest Adam Schefter update on Tyreek Hill is great for worried Dolphins fans
In the blink of an eye, Tyreek Hill is no longer one of the top three highest-paid wideouts in the NFL. The Miami Dolphins superstar just saw Justin Jefferson land a monster new deal from the Vikings, making him the top annual earner for star WRs out there.
Jefferson is No. 1, followed by A.J. Brown and Amon St-Brown. Hill is fourth with a cool $30 million annual average. While that's still a lot of dough, Hill has made it no secret that he wants an updated contract from Chris Grier and the Dolphins front office. Per Adam Schefter, there won't be any problems there:
Tyreek Hill is expected to get a new contract from the Miami Dolphins
"I think that the Dolphins are going to figure out a way to adjust Tyreek Hill's deal. I don't know if they're going to tear up the deal and give him a whole new deal, but I think that deal will get adjusted and that Tyreek Hill will end up getting additional benefits, concessions, salaries, money from the Dolphins to bring him further in line to the receiver that he is."- Adam Schefter
According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, Hill and his reps, led by agent Drew Rosenhaus, communicated to the Dolphins after the 2023 season that they wanted more money for the standout receiver. Hill was on pace for 2,000 yards at one point, but finished with 1,799, still more than enough to lead the league.
For the second consecutive year, he was a First-Team All Pro for Miami. Hill continues to prove that he's arguably the best WR in the game and he's ready for the Dolphins to update things so he's compensated as such. His desire for a new contract increased when Brown got paid, so imagine how he's feeling after Jefferson landed his $110 million in guaranteed money.
There have been no reports of issues between Hill and Miami, with Rosenhaus even saying that he's been in consistent communication with Grier and Co. about getting something done. Based on what Schefter said, it feels like big news on Cheetah will be arriving soon enough.