4 former Dolphins players the team will miss not named Christian Wilkins
By Brian Miller
1. Connor Williams
The Dolphins still have time to right this situation, and if Connor Williams, as it has been reported, is closer to getting cleared to practice, the Dolphins should jump at the opportunity to bring him back.
Williams won't be playing center for the Dolphins if he did return. Currently a free agent and dealing with an ACL rehab, Williams would likely be a plug in guard that the Dolphins desperately could use. Williams would provide the Dolphins a starting right guard who would replace the production lost by Hunt and also provide insurance should new center Aaron Brewer get injured.
Miami has a lot riding on this season, and they are investing a lot of money in their players, but Williams wasn't viewed as someone who deserved an extension prior to the 2023 campaign. Williams held out of voluntary offseason work, wanting more security. He didn't get it from Grier. Would there be a bitter taste left should the Dolphins reach out to him?
Williams is expected to make a decision on a new team before training camps start, and he believes he will be ready for the start of the campaign. It's a bit ambitious, but the Dolphins will miss what he brings to the table, especially if they can't replace Hunt at right guard.