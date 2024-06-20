This veteran OL can't be ruled out for a Miami Dolphins return in 2024
By Brian Miller
When the Miami Dolphins' 2024 season starts to turn from the midway point to the playoff push, Chris Grier may need to look outside the team for needs. One player could be an answer for the Dolphins general manager.
In 2023, the Dolphins' offensive line was clicking along quite well despite not having great talent across the board. It was the best line Miami has had since Richie Incognito was playing. Austin Jackson looked good, Kendall Lamm and Terron Armstead were doing fine and Connor Williams was looking like a Pro Bowl center. Then, he got hurt. Now? Williams' NFL future is a bit unknown.
Could the Dolphins bring back a healthy Connor Williams this campaign?
It was unclear if Williams would play again, but he's been working overtime in his rehab and he's hoping to be good to go for the start of the campaign. His ACL tear was bad, but players have recovered from worse.
The Dolphins didn't do Williams any favors in 2023 when they refused to extend him. Miami was forced to sign a free agent to replace him this year. Aaron Brewer will be Miami's starter. That being said, there is still a place for Williams on the Dolphins roster.
Williams is hoping to get to 100 percent soon, and if he is able to, the Dolphins should seriously consider bringing him back to the team. He would be an excellent backup to Brewer, but could also provide competition at guard, where he plays more naturally.
Should Williams get cleared to play, he should also consider the Dolphins. He knows the system and he knows the players on the roster. The question would be whether or not he holds any animosity toward Grier and the Dolphins for not giving him the extension he was hoping for. For the Dolphins, it shouldn't deter them from trying - they know how good he can play and he would make the line better.
A new report from Adam Schefter says that Williams is talking with teams and is expected to be ready for the start of training camp/season.