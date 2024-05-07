4 former Miami Dolphins players who will be out for revenge in 2024
By Brian Miller
When the Miami Dolphins begin the season in 2024, several former players will be looking to see when they get a chance at revenge.
Whether by release, free agency, or other means, a player moving on from a team is always a business decision. In many cases, the parting is mutual and doesn't come with a lot of animosity or reason for revenge. In other cases, it isn't so amicable, and a player might circle some dates on the calendar. Think of Chad Pennington returning to face the New York Jets after being unceremoniously cut.
This year, the Miami Dolphins and Chris Grier will have to face some of their own, but not all of them will be "revenge" games as much as a fun reunion emphasized by the point, "Maybe you shouldn't have let me go." In this piece, we take a look at four guys in particular who might look to make Miami regret letting them walk:
4. Christian Wilkins
Clearly, there is no bigger return for a former player than the $110 million Christian Wilkins. The lead-up to this game should be incredibly fun, and fans should be disappointed if there aren't barbs thrown from Wilkins at Tua Tagovailoa and even Mike McDaniel. I wouldn't be surprised if he throws a couple at Chris Grier.
Wilkins leaving Miami was not because the Dolphins didn't want him, but because they couldn't realistically afford him. With his relationship with guys like Zach Sieler and Jaelan Phillips, this could be one of the biggest returns to take on the Dolphins, and it will be this year.
Fans should applaud him when he runs out onto the field, but a small part of me believes that Wilkins will appreciate the boos just as much. He's going to be ready to make a splash for the Raiders in 2024 and beyond, which will be tough to see for some Miami fans.