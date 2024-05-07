4 former Miami Dolphins players who will be out for revenge in 2024
By Brian Miller
3. Jerome Baker
The Dolphins had to make a tough decision that was a long time coming. Jerome Baker gave everything he had to the Dolphins, and Miami gave him a big contract extension. Like most contracts, the backloaded deals are designed to look good on paper, with most of the guarantees upfront.
Given the Dolphins' cap situation entering the 2024 season, keeping Baker on the roster would have been difficult, but not impossible. His release may have had as much to do with the arrival of Anthony Weaver to run the defense as it did with money and cap space.
Baker sat out the first two rounds of free agency before he landed with the Seahawks. The Dolphins will travel to Seattle to face the Seahawks this year. Will this be considered a "revenge" game? It could be. Baker will surely want to get his licks on the Dolphins and prove to them that releasing him was a mistake, but there isn't bad blood between the team or the player.
Baker understood this was a business move. His love for the team was real, and his love for the fans was too. Chances are, when Miami visits the Seahawks, Baker will be photographed with a big smile, mingling with Dolphins fans on the sidelines and in the stands. He is a standup guy who appreciated his time with the Dolphins.