4 free agent guards the Miami Dolphins should consider to replace Robert Hunt
By Gaston Rubio
Monday afternoon felt like a purge of epic proportions. The Dolphins saw 4 starters find new homes as they each chose to better their financial situations.
Andrew Van Ginkel, Christian Wilkins, Brandon Jones, and Robert Hunt all signed with new franchises for the 2024 season. Although Miami signed two linebackers and a center, the loss of Robert Hunt will be difficult to replace.
Robert Hunt was a top-ten-rated guard during the 2023 football season. Since being drafted by Miami in 2020, Hunt has gotten better each year. It will surely leave a void in the Miami offensive line.
Chris Grier and the Miami Dolphins must move on in order to properly replace Hunt. Here are four free agent guards Miami could sign to replace Robert Hunt.
First on my list of guards is Kevin Zeitler from the Baltimore Ravens. The 34-year-old free agent has been a staple in Baltimore since being drafted in 2012.
Despite his age, Zeitler was the second-best pass-blocking guard in the entire NFL for the 2023 season. Zeitler only allowed 3 sacks last season while only being penalized 4 times.
With his time in the NFL coming to an end the Dolphins could negotiate a 1 or 2 year team friendly salary. This move would give Miami a solid right guard while they develop his replacement.