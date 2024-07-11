4 free agent moves the Dolphins can make to ensure an AFC East title in 2024
By Brian Miller
If the Dolphins want to bolster their roster ahead of training camp, four players are available right now who can make the AFC East title a reality. Will general manager Chris Grier end up making a call to any of the guys listed below?
Hunter Renfrow
Yes, the Dolphins signed Odell Beckham Jr., but adding Hunter Renfrow makes Miami's WR unit an absolute powerhouse. Renfrow is a great route runner out of the slot and would open up an entirely new option for Tua Tagovailoa in four WR sets. McDaniel would have an offense that is not only fast, but consistent on the field.
Renfrow has played well throughout his career with the Raiders despite not having quality play from the quarterback. In Miami's offense, he would have a competent quarterback and a play-calling head coach who loves to move the ball around.
Justin Simmons
It is looking more and more likely that Justin Simmons will be a one-year addition to some franchise. Why not Miami? Simmons is a quality safety, who immediately would make the Dolphins' safety unit better. Three-high looks with Simmons, Jevon Holland, and Jordan Poyer would be elite. Miami would be able to keep Nik Needham and Elijah Campbell at corner as well. Simmons would be a great addition to the Dolphins if the price can be right.
Ryan Tannehill
I can't believe that suddenly, Ryan Tannehill makes sense for the Dolphins. Miami could release Mike White, put Skylar Thompson on the practice squad, and have a capable veteran backup forTua Tagovailoa, who will be able to keep the team heading toward the division title should they need him. A one-year deal provides enough insurance that the season won't be over if Miami should lose Tua for any period of time.
Greg Van Roten
The Dolphins don't have an answer at the right guard spot heading into camp. They don't have the left guard spot nailed down either. The left side will likely be Isaiah Wynn's job to lose, but Greg Van Roten can play on the right side or the left if needed. Miami may believe their line is fine the way it is, but having a guard that has started 71 of 110 games he has played in, including all 17 for the Raiders last year, would make the position stronger.