AFC East QB rankings do not see Tua Tagovailoa at the top following the draft
Where did the Miami star land following the '24 NFL Draft?
By Brian Miller
When it comes to ranking NFL quarterbacks, snubbing Tua Tagovailoa can add angry emails to your inbox. Snub him in the AFC East and you could be in more trouble.
The 2024 NFL Draft is over and done. The New England Patriots have a new head coach, a new direction, and a new quarterback. In New York, the days of Zach Wilson are over, as he was traded to the Broncos before the 2024 NFL Draft.
Now that the dust has settled, where does the Dolphins star signal-caller rank among the other AFC East quarterbacks? That depends on the vitriol you are willing to receive:
No. 1 : Josh Allen - Buffalo Bills
Most Dolphins fans will tell you that Josh Allen is not the best QB in the AFC East and they could easily be considered homers. The reality will remain, Allen is the best QB in the East until Tua Tagovailoa or someone else knocks him off that perch.
In 2023, Tua looked to be ready to handle that mantle, but his inability to close against teams over .500 didn't put him in that position. It won't entering the 2024 season either until he proves it.
No. 2 : Tua Tagovailoa - Miami Dolphins
I will preface this by saying Tagovailoa will have to prove he is the No. 2 QB in the AFC East or the best for that matter. Yes, he is good and bordering the bottom of "elite" status, sorry I'm not a homer. Fans like Tua, but there are flaws in his game.
Aaron Rodgers is a strong case for the spot behind Allen. Tagovailoa is above AR12 this year because Rodgers is coming off an injury and the Jets are always a mess. Tua has the tools to be great, but he needs to be more consistent and he needs to prove once and for all that he can be the leader that lifts his team over better competition. He hasn't done that consistently yet and he still needs to knock off the Bills.
No. 3 : Aaron Rodgers - New York Jets
The Jets can't seem to get out of their own way and Rodgers has become the hype that not everyone is buying anymore. Rodgers has a Hall of Fame resume and one year, barring something unforeseen happening, he will be inducted as a first-year eligible player.
Rodgers' game is regressing, but he is still the best QB the Jets have had in a long time. Now, he has to step up and take the team on his shoulders and lead them. To me, there isn't much difference right now between Rodgers and Tua aside from the fact that Tua is younger and ascending, whereas Rodgers has been there and is descending.
No. 4 : Drake Maye- New England Patriots
The Patriots will be breaking in a new quarterback, but it is Tom Brady that continues to be the talk regarding the Patriots success over the last 20 years and their failures since he left. This year, the expectations are low and a rookie QB isn't going to change that. Drake Maye was taken with the No. 3 pick for a reason - he's got tons of potential. For now, though, he's No. 4 in the division for QB rankings.