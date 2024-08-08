4 free agents the Dolphins should target with extra Tyreek Hill cap space
By Brian Miller
Micah Hyde
For the last month, Justin Simmons' name has been the beating drum for Dolphins fans, but Miami has shown little interest in bringing him down for a look. Micah Hyde isn't the same player he once was, but with Jordan Poyer missing the last several practice sessions and the inexperience of the unit as a whole, the Dolphins need to find new blood to help.
Hyde played in 14 games last season for the Bills and has spent his last seven seasons in Buffalo after his first four in Green Bay. Does he have anything left at all to give? That's a big question but it is one that Grier should be asking. Miami needs help at safety and it is clearly a hole in the roster. Hyde isn't going to make the unit the best in the NFL, but he will not make it the worst either.
Miami opted to sign Marcus Maye to a deal, but Maye has issues staying healthy, so that creates a depth issue with lots of concern. It would be interesting to know if Hyde wants to continue playing and what he expects his salary to be.
Other options: Keanu Neal, seven NFL seasons.