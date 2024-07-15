4 Miami Dolphins veterans who won’t make the Week 1 roster
By Brian Miller
2. Mike White
This is the breakfast waffle for Dolphins fans. Most fans like Mike White, but they also understand that he isn't a quarterback who will lead the team into the playoffs if Tua Tagovailoa goes down. The other problem is White has yet to show a lot more upside and potential over Skylar Thompson.
White has more starts, Thompson has started in the playoffs. Regardless of which player makes the team, the Dolphins will have to hit free agency or call Tom Brady to play if they lose Tua, which is something no one wants to see.
As it relates to White, his contract is not guaranteed and that doesn't help his roster chances. The Dolphins would eat $1.7 million and save $3.5 million if they released him. That money may be needed to fill roster holes due to injury, extend a player, or sign another quarterback if necessary.
White has to have a fantastic camp and separate himself clearly from Thompson. If he can't, the Dolphins should move on and give the backup job to the third string quarterback. We'll find out soon what happens here.