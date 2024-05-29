4 most intriguing Dolphins position battles to keep an eye on in 2024
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins 2024 training camp won't start until the end of July, but competition for several position groups has already started with OTAs and things will continue with mini-camps through May and early June.
The competition will ramp up for roster spots as well when the team officially begins their preseason preparations. Some guys are locks for the 53-man roster, while others' futures are a bit up in the air. Having said that, we're taking a look at the four most intriguing position battles leading up to the summer on both sides of the ball in this piece:
4. Wide Receiver
On the surface, there isn't much competition. Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and Odell Beckham, Jr. will take three of the likely six spots for the WR unit. The competition will be for the final three, and it could be one of the best competitions on the entire Dolphins roster, so much so that Miami could end up keeping seven WRs around for when Week 1 gets here.
We can't assume that Braxton Berrios is a lock to make the roster. He would probably fall in around 90 percent given his special teams play, but don't write his name down in ink just yet. Berrios is the likely No. 4 WR on the team and that shouldn't change in camp. For now, we can assume that his competition for a roster spot is clearly his to lose.
Where it gets better is after Berrios. River Cracraft should be receiver No. 5, and that is a spot he will need to hold on to. Challenging him will be Miami's two drafted rookies, Tahj Washington and Malik Washington, as well as Erik Ezukanma, who has been cleared from the neck injury that sidelined him last season. Miami has a lot to digest with this group, and it will make for an interesting camp. It won't take much for one player to slide off the 53 if they can't show that they are better than the others.