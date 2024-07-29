4 observations from the start of 2024 Dolphins training camp
By Gaston Rubio
The first week of Miami Dolphins training camp came and went just as fast as Tyreek Hill running a go route. None of the practices had pads, so it makes it hard to gauge trench play and physicality thus far, but that will change soon.
Nevertheless, there was plenty to see and observe after the first week of practice. Without further adieu, here are my four observations from the first week of training camp.
Miami's defensive line lacks playmakers before Week 1
Yes, Calais Campbell signed with the Miami Dolphins, and Zach Seiler is returning from one of his best seasons to date. However, after Campbell and Seiler, Miami's front seven has much to be desired and needs improvement.
Chop Robinson and Mo Kamara are rookies, Emmanuel Ogbah wasn't good enough for this roster until Shaq Barrett retired, and Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips are still recovering from season- ending injuries.
Until Chubb and Phillips return, Miami will have to hope that what they have up front is enough. After all, Campbell is 37, does he have enough in the tank to make an impact? Can Robinson and Kamara hold it down until reinforcements arrive?
Dolphins rookie Chop Robinson is fast for his size
Everyone looks fast without pads and Robinson is no different. The first-round pick is quick to get off the ball and has flashed his speed while getting to the quarterback. So far, that's been a positive to see, especially with so many injuries up front.
Robinson did have a 17.5 percent pressure creation rate; the NFL average is 10.3 percent. Robinson does have trouble setting the edge, which could spell trouble on running downs, though. Miami doesn't need its first-round pick to be a situational player with limitations. The Dolphins should be in pads soon - by then we will be able to see just how fast Chop truly is.
Depth continues to be an issue for this team
Miami looks to be short on depth for 2024. In 2023 Miami was also paper thin at several positions and that became an issue as the season progressed. We all saw how things went to close out the year for Mike McDaniel and Co.
Miami's lack of depth reared its ugly head at the end of last season. Miami saw players like Melvin Ingram, Justin Houston, and Bruce Irvin make plays on defense for their playoff matchup vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. If Miami is to avoid another end like 2023, they need to add depth to an aging roster. Will Chris Grier make something happen with the extra cap space?
Miami's offense stinks without Tua Tagovailoa
It's refreshing for Dolphins fans to see someone like Tua Tagovailoa on the field. During Day 3 of practice, the former first-round pick didn't waste any time in reminding everyone of how important he is for this offense.
Tagovailoa connected on a 70-yard pass to Tyreek Hill to start his day off and never looked back. Miami's other quarterbacks never look as fluid as Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa followed up practice by signing a four-year extension worth $212.4 million.
Tagovailoa is the leader of this team and we are watching him mature right before our eyes. With Tagovailoa under contract, Miami can focus on installing the offense with their star quarterback under center. Getting Tagovailoa under contract before the start of the season eliminates the elephant in the room and allows Miami to focus on playing football. Who does Grier extend next? Jevon Holland? Jalelan Phillips? Maybe Tyreek Hill? We can't wait to find out.