4 offensive philosophies Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel needs to embrace
By Matt Serniak
Jonnu Smith needs to be involved every game
Yes, Jonnu Smith isn't as dynamic as other players on the offense. Despite those other dynamic players, and the fact that Smith is a more than adequate pass-catcher with elite YAC ability, he needs to be part of the plan every week.
It's up in the air if he will be the clear-cut starter on the first snap against Jacksonville or not. It might still be Durham Smythe, but we know Smith will be out there a good amount to start the season and throughout the fall and winter.
Can you imagine how frustrated defenses will be if McDaniel and Tua Tagovailoa get the ball to Smith early in a game, and keep looking his way only for a big play to Hill or Waddle to be recorded? This is what will happen when you make defenses honor Smith underneath. Also, isn't that one of the reasons why you went and got Smith? To make life even easier for the best players?
The world fans want to live in is one where Smith drags linebackers away from the middle of the field just a little bit and those in-breaking routes that Tagovailoa loves become even more open, especially late in the season. Those routes got plugged up against Buffalo and Kansas City partly because those defenses dared Miami's star signal-caller to go outside the numbers to other players not named Hill and Waddle. Smith has the ability to make defenses not be able to pack the middle.