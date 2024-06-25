New Dolphins TE looks like an absolute beast in latest workout clip
One of the most underrated moves this offseason from Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier has to be the signing of veteran tight end Jonnu Smith. While Smith isn't known as a star in this league, he's a strong blocker and has reliable hands when the ball is thrown his way.
He's also quite excited about being in the AFC East with the Dolphins and he's putting in some serious work this offseason with training camp around the corner. Smith took to social media to post a new workout clip and fans are going to be left favorably impressed after watching it:
Jonnu Smith is ready for a strong season with the Miami Dolphins
Is it just us, or is Smith flying a bit during some of his drills? Checking in at 6-3, 250 pounds, we knew Smith was a big fella, but goodness, we didn't realize he could also move like that. He's not going to be expected to be a leading pass-catcher for this team - that job will go to Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and new WR Odell Beckham Jr.
However, Smith is going to provide the Dolphins with a solid, veteran presence at tight end, something they've been missing for a little while. Smith has bounced around a little in his career, suiting up for the Titans, Patriots and Falcons.
Last season for Atlanta, Smith played in 17 games, with six starts. He posted 50 receptions for 582 yards and three touchdowns. The receptions and yards were a career-high for him. Now, he's going to hope to record similar production for Mike McDaniel.
Smith knows his role for Miami and Tua Tagovailoa, and he's ready for Week 1 to get here. Before camp even arrives, though, he's showing how serious he is about making sure his mind and body is right for the start of things. You've got to love the work ethic he's showcasing. If anything, it's earning him even more fans in South Florida.