Tyreek Hill had a perfect response when told his youth camp was in 'Bills territory'
There have been several occasions where Tyreek Hill has showcased that his love for the Dolphins has no limits. Hill, arguably the best wideout in the NFL, has made it quite clear that Miami is home and it's a place he wants to call home for the rest of his career.
So, even when he's outside of the city and state, he's always going to be quick to remind people who he suits up for. That was the case at his youth football camp in Rochester, N.Y., about an hour outside of Buffalo. Cheetah was told he was in 'Bills territory,' but he didn't care about that. His response to things was awesome:
Tyreek Hill will rep the Dolphins anywhere on the planet
Hill is having some fun in that clip, but his love for the Dolphins can't be measured. All in all, it was a fun event for the Miami wideout, which included a kid burning him for a pretty funny touchdown. Despite that, Hill was all smiles and he enjoyed himself out on the field with some youngsters.
The star WR will take it easy the rest of his offseason, but he'll make his way back to Miami in late July for the start of training camp. The big question for Hill, however, is will he put the pen to paper on a new contract before Day 1 arrives?
With some mega-deals for other receivers this offseason, Hill, who led the NFL in receiving yards in 2023, is now the fourth-highest paid WR in the league. This is something he and agent Drew Rosenhaus want changed as soon as possible.
Per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Hill has been looking for a reworked deal since the '23 season came to a close. General manager Chris Grier is trying to get something done with Tua Tagovailoa soon, but he no question has to make Hill happy ASAP as well. Hill wants to be a Dolphin for life and it'll be on Grier to make that happen for him.