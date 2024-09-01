4 players on the Miami Dolphins final 53 that won't last all season
By Brian Miller
Miami Dolphins fans don't have to wait long for the NFL season to start. It begins this week, and next Sunday, Hard Rock Stadium will be popping with fans as they descend on opening day.
The Dolphins have finalized their roster, but throughout the season, injuries will happen, players will be called from the practice squad, and others will just be outright released. Who will be on the team when the season ends might look a little different than what it looks like today.
For some, the dream of an NFL season will come a screeching halt but for others, it's a matter of working through and finding a new fit somewhere else. In Miami, the Dolphins have a few players that may not be on the roster at the end of the season, for various reasons, that are on the roster today.
Jeff Wilson, Jr. did everything right to make the final 53 but a trade is still not out of the question.
Wilson was a long shot to make the roster, and if Chris Brooks had been healthy, Wilson may not have had a roster spot. That is not to say Miami would have kept Brooks over Wilson, but it would have been a tighter situation. Wilson is the Dolphins' fourth running back on a stacked roster, and other areas on the team need help. Wilson's availability will be key. Will he be left off the active game-day roster each week? If so, it is a good indication that his future with the Dolphins may be limited.
No one is going to line up to make a trade for Wilson but if he can get into a few games and makes an impact, he could find a potential landing spot should injuries open opportunities with those other teams. Nothing is imminent but it is something worth paying attention to.
Tanner Conner has shown a lot this offseason and he deserves to be on the 53 but will it last?
Rooting for Conner is something every fan should be doing. Conner has busted his rear to make the 53 and he looked good in camp. He is a blue-collar type player that fans can get behind. He isn't a great pass-catching tight end and he isn't perfect as a blocker but he is better than average at both and that is value.
Conner's biggest problem is his health and he should see considerable playing time to start the season but can he stay healthy all year is a question. If he can, there is no reason to believe he won't make it through the season but it's a thin line entering 2024. He missed time last year and he could miss time this year. With Hayden Rucci behind him and three other tight ends on the 53, there isn't room for health problems.
Emmanuel Ogbah's return was a smart move by the Dolphins but it may not last all year.
At some point, Bradley Chubb will be returning to the roster barring setbacks. When he does, the Dolphins will need to make a move to add him. That move could be Ogbah and it will be dependant on how he is playing when Chubb is healthy.
Ogbah's release this offseason wasn't so much about his performance last year; it was adequate; it was that his salary was far too high for the level of play on the field and the Dolphin's salary cap situation. Getting the veteran LB back in the fold was a good move for the Dolphins, and it should pay off as Chop Robinson and Mohamed Kamara get acclimated to the NFL, but making it through an entire season might be hard.
Skylar Thompson will make it through the 2024 season but will it be as a member of the 53?
Thompson beat out Mike White for the backup job to Tua Tagovailoa. It wasn't a runaway victory. Thompson simply looked better than White, who didn't look good at all. Now, the Dolphins are banking on Tua staying healthy all season. Miami added Tim Boyle as the third quarterback, but he isn't someone that Miami is going to rely on.
If Tua gets hurt, Thompson will fill in for that game, but it would be an absolute shock if Thompson led the team for more than a week on his own. If Tua goes down, the Dolphins will need to find someone else that would push Thompson to the practice squad and Boyle to the free-agent market.