4 reasons Dolphins fans should be worried about Tua Tagovailoa this season
By Brian Miller
Tua Tagovailoa has improved every year he has been in the NFL. Last season saw him lead the league in some statistical areas, including passing yards, but the season's end wasn't what the Miami Dolphins were hoping for out of the former first-round pick.
Tagovailoa is no stranger to big-game expectations, so could this be the year he puts the team on his shoulders and leads them to their first playoff win in 24 years? He may have to improve in these areas if that's going to end up being the case:
4. Improving his reads
Dolphins fans who love Tagovailoa can say whatever they want, but he does struggle when his first two reads are taken away from him and given his quick-release playing style when the first two reads are gone, he can sometimes give up on a play too soon or force the ball into coverage that he shouldn't.
While his accuracy is incredible, Tagovailoa needs to realize that three seconds is not time to give up and scramble out of the pocket. He needs to learn to scan the field better and find the open receivers. His reads currently are simple, check one, check two, check the dump-off outlet receiver and move on.
He needs to make an additional read before he gives up on the play and move the ball to his third WR before dropping to the outlet. Doing so will improve his game and force defenses to cover more of the field and less of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.