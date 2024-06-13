4 reasons Dolphins fans should be worried about Tua Tagovailoa this season
By Brian Miller
2. Staying healthy will be a concern for Tua Tagovailoa
In 2023, the fifth-year QB played the entire season. Starting 17 games was a big improvement for him, as he had missed four games the previous year and all but 10 games in his rookie season. Injuries happen and there is nothing anyone can do, but the Dolphins' season rides on him being healthy.
Since the injury to his hip in college, Tagovailoa has gone through broken fingers and concussions. The concussions have been the worst and most serious of his injuries. Last year, his martial arts training seemed to pay off, but it came with a price as well. Tagovailoa relied far too much on getting the ball out of his hands quickly, and at times, that didn't help the flow of the game.
When that broke down, as we said, he could suffer from not feeling like he had time to make more reads. Tagovailoa has to stay healthy and while all teams will go through injuries to their top players, the Dolphins have too much uncertainty behind their top quarterback to be considered contenders if he misses any significant time.