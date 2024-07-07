4 recent Dolphins draft picks with the most to prove at 2024 training camp
By Brian Miller
For several Miami Dolphins draft picks, the time has come to step up their game or they could be looking for work sooner than they would like. No player selected during the NFL Draft is clear of criticism, and no player, despite their pedigree, is truly a "can't-miss" player. Eventually, teams find out if they made a good decision, a great one, or a mistake.
Players drafted in the first two rounds carry big burdens on their shoulders, but those drafted in the mid-rounds are not free of expectations. For the Dolphins, it's time for several to step up and it needs to happen this campaign. The list includes these players:
Cam Smith
Cam Smith is interesting because he spent all of last season sitting on the sideline while watching the games from Vic Fangio's doghouse. The 2023 second-round selection barely saw the playing field. This year, he needs to get on the field and he will need to impress Anthony Weaver to do so. The Dolphins have a tendency to hold on to players for too long.
That could be the case with Smith in 2025 if he shows no signs of improving. The Dolphins need Smith to take a step forward. Last year won't count, and it probably shouldn't, but if he can't get on the field this year, there is a problem.
Channing Tindall
Drafted in 2022, the third-round pick was also the Dolphins' first pick in that year's draft. Channing Tindall has shown signs of improving. He is heading into Year 3, and it is time to step up. In total, he has 11 tackles in 33 games and has not started. The Dolphins need to get more out of him, and this system should fit him well. If not, his future should be in question.
Erik Ezukanma
The Dolphins have a history of watching mid-round wide receiver selections flame out. Erik Ezukanma shows a lot of potential in camp but now it needs to translate to the field. This will be a tough camp for him with a lot of competition for a roster spot. He needs to be at the top of his game.
Cameron Goode
Cameron Goode was taken in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Last season, he posted six tackles in 17 games last campaign. The Dolphins need him to be more than just a relief linebacker, and if he can't take a step forward this training camp, making the roster will be a problem for him.