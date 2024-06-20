4 underrated Miami Dolphins moves from GM Chris Grier this offseason
By Brian Miller
1. Drafting two WRs with late-round selections
When Grier drafted Paul in Round 2, he set his team up for the future. Taking an opportunity to add a player that will start a year or two down the road, he also solved the inevitable problem of having to replace Armstead. Getting Paul now gives him a year to learn under a top NFL tackle.
In Rounds 6-7, Grier took another shot at doing the same thing. The Dolphins wide receiver unit is good at the top. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are elite. Entering the draft, though, Miami lacked quality depth behind them. Erik Ezukanma has not made an impact, and Braxton Berrios didn't have an impact on offense last year. River Cracraft is a solid backup, but he isn't going to start and make plays every single game. Miami needed to set themselves up to develop younger guys who could take on the No. 4 and No. 5 WR roles and maybe eventually more.
Drafting Malik Washington and Tahj Washington was a smart move by Grier that is often overlooked. Both players will make a strong case for the 53-man roster this season and that will make Mike McDaniel's job tough when it comes to releasing someone else to make room.
While neither player is expected to make a huge impact on the roster this year, both should develop into potential starters down the road. Odell Beckham Jr. is under contract for one year and Miami could walk away after 2024 - that is where both of these guys could then make an impact.