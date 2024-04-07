5 AFC East newcomers that will present the Dolphins with problems in 2024
For the vast majority of the 2023 NFL season, they were the team in the AFC East with the target on its back. The Miami Dolphins jumped out to a strong 3-0 start and owned a 9-3 record with five weeks remaining in the regular season. They had already swept the rival New England Patriots and New York Jets.
Then came a bewildering Monday night home loss to the Titans. All told, Mike McDaniel’s squad would drop three of its final five games. That includes a humbling 56-19 loss to the Ravens in Baltimore in Week 17. With the AFC East title on the line in prime time in the season’s final regular-season game, the ‘Fins just weren’t up to the challenge and fell to the visiting Bills, 21-14. That was followed by the wild card loss in frigid Kansas City.
Now it’s 2024. It has been an interesting off-season throughout this division. The Patriots and Jets are looking to rebound from losing seasons. The Bills and Dolphins have had to do a lot with the salary cap in order to get into position to improve their football teams. Hence, both of those clubs wound up either trading or jettisoning quality players.
It appears that despite some key losses, the Dolphins are the most talented team in the division. That being said, Miami hasn’t won the AFC East since 2008. Meanwhile, the depleted Bills have captured this division in each of the last four seasons.
Speaking of the AFC East, all four clubs have been very active in terms of free agency and trades. Hence, here’s a look at five players who are joining the division that will present problems for McDaniel’s club.