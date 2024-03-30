5 best offseason additions by Dolphins in 2024, so far
It figured to be an extremely hectic few months for a franchise that once again did not play its best football late in the year, and when it counted most. The Miami Dolphins finished with the same record as the Buffalo Bills (11-6). Unfortunately, Mike McDaniel’s club was swept by the denizens of Orchard Park, New York. Hence, no division title for the 15th consecutive season.
It’s interesting to note that both clubs saw their 2023 season end courtesy of the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. Even more peculiar is the fact that the Dolphins and Bills each had to clear out a lot of cap room before the start of the 2024 fiscal year.
Both clubs lost their share of talent. The Dolphins released veterans such as cornerback Xavien Howard and linebacker Jerome Baker. Standout defensive tackle Christian Wilkins was allowed to test free agency and she signed with the Las Vegas Raiders.
General manager Chris Grier has still managed to add his share of veterans in free agency. The onus was on the defensive side of the ball, and the enclosed list exemplifies that. Of course, the team might not yet be done when it comes to adding experience to their roster.