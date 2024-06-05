5 biggest questions the Dolphins need answered before training camp
By Brian Miller
2. Do the Dolphins have a plan at safety?
Jevon Holland is in the final year of his contract, and Jordan Poyer is getting too old to play in the NFL. He is still serviceable, but his best years are behind him. The Dolphins like the tandem of those two, but they don't have any other options behind them.
Miami is working out Nik Needham and Elijah Campbell as safeties, with the hope they can convert one of them to provide depth. Patrick McMorris was a late Day 3 draft pick and won't be ready to assume a bigger role on the defense. He is considered a project for good reason.
If the Dolphins lose Holland again, they basically have no one who can step in and play that role. Miami has to address this, and free agency is dried up unless they can figure out a deal for Justin Simmons, which is unlikely. This is a big problem area for the Dolphins, and while they don't seem too concerned about it, they may be forced to deal with it at the worst time instead of getting ahead of the problem now.