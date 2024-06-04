Dream Dolphins safety target appears to hint he's interested in a Miami move
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins safety position is one of the weaker spots on the team's roster, and so far, Chris Grier hasn't done much to improve it. When the team lost DeShon Elliot, who played well last season, they added Jordan Poyer on a one-year deal. Poyer is not the top safety he once was, and the Dolphins are hoping to milk one more year out of him.
Then there is Jevon Holland, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract. So far, there has been nothing regarding his future with the team. Holland is expected to want to get a monster contract. It could be a lot of dough to throw at a guy who has yet to make a Pro Bowl despite having the talent and tools to be elite.
So, might some help be on the way before Week 1 gets here? Dolphins fans have their eyes on Justin Simmons, who somehow remains unsigned. Well, his latest activity on social media sure makes it seem like he'd be open to a move to Florida.
Could the Dolphins target Justin Simmons in free agency?
We can't make too much out of a "side-looking-wide-eyed" emoji on X, but his reply is at least intriguing and has fans talking. Earlier this month, Tyreek Hill took to social media to poke some fun and troll a few Dolphins fans who believed he should be cut or traded. Players are not much different from the rest of us, so seeing Simmons reply to the potential move isn't all that surprising.
Simmons was named to the Pro Bowl in 2023 and also took home Second-Team All-Pro honors. He was released by the Broncos due to cap problems and has yet to find a new team. Simmons would be a great addition to the Dolphins, who just so happened to get $18 million in cap relief on June 1. Could Miami use some of that on Simmons? It is possible, but I wouldn't get my hopes up just yet.
One of the big decisions facing Grier is the contract situation with Holland. Adding a top safety to the secondary won't go over well with the three-year veteran heading into a contract year. Until Simmons is signed, there will be plenty of talk about him joining the Dolphins, and he might even be interested in them. This will be something to keep an eye on.