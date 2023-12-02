5 biggest questions remaining for the Miami Dolphins at this point of the season
The Miami Dolphins could have a three game lead by the end of Sunday but that doesn't mean there are not questions surrounding their 2023 season.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have to remain as healthy as they can through the rest of the season.
Injuries happen and Miami has had their share of issues in this department but losing a player to the 4-week IR in September is a lot diffferent from losing that player in December.
The Dolphins can afford to get a little banged up but if a player is dealing with soft-tissue type injuries like a hamstring, they should sit out and not risk aggravating the problem that could keep the player out for the post-season or the late-season run to clinch a postseason spot.
At this point in the season, the Dolphins trainers have to keep the players as healthy as possible. While no one can predict or prevent injuries like Jaelan Phillips dealt with, the nagging injuries can be just as problematic.
The question is can the Miami Dolphins remain healthy the rest of the year?
That is the biggest question that can not be answered with any definitive words. Injuries happen on their own, they can be flukes, and they can be due to poor training but most of the time, they are something that is not controllable.