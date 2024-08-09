5 Dolphins defensive players fans must watch in the preseason opener
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will kick off their 2024 preseason schedule at Hard Rock Stadium against the Falcons and there is plenty to watch from the defensive side of the ball. It goes without saying, but fans can't wait to see what Miami's first-round pick will get done in his debut.
Not only that, but here's a look at five players fans need to keep an eye on come Friday night. Will they be able to impress new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver?
Chop Robinson
There has been a lot of camp chatter and hype about Chop Robinson's performances. He has looked good, according to both media and fan reports. This week, fans who can't watch the practices will get their first look at the Dolphins' 2024 first-round pick.
Robinson is one of the quickest rookies on the defensive side of the ball, but he has struggled putting up sack numbers. The Dolphins don't expect him to generate much in that department. He is fantastic at setting the edge and recognizing the pass versus the run. He is disciplined and is explosive off the snap.
For Robinson, the sacks may not come quite early, but his ability to collapse a pocket and force the opposing quarterback to get rid of the ball early or move out of the pocket allows other players to make the finishing play. We may not get to see a lot of Robinson on Friday night, but we should get to see enough to see what the talk is about.