5 Dolphins defensive players fans must watch in the preseason opener
By Brian Miller
Mohamed Kamara
The Dolphins are hoping that the post-draft chip left on Mohamed Kamara's shoulder will pay off when it counts. Kamara has great vision at the line of scrimmage and better instincts to challenge the ball carrier. There is still room to grow and develop, but Kamara has said that he wants to make other teams pay for skipping over him.
Friday will be the first look at the young draft pick. He should see plenty of work in the linebacker rotation as guys like Jordyn Brooks and David Long will take an early exit if they play. The Dolphins have a lot of linebackers they need to evaluate and other veterans like Duke Riley, Channing Tindall, and Ezekiel Vandenburgh will also be fighting for not just a roster spot, but playing time.
Weaver is hoping to transform this defense into a physically dominant system that can send a new message to the teams they face. Weaver has always been around in-your-face types of defenses, both as a player and as a coach. He is hoping to bring the Ravens mentality to the Dolphins, and that starts with linebackers like Kamara.