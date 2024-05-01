5 Dolphins moves that still need to be made by Chris Grier after the draft
By Brian Miller
The 2024 NFL Draft is over, but the work for Chris Grier is just beginning. The Miami Dolphins have several moves that need to be made.
The 2024 NFL Draft has universally been graded as a B to B+ for the Miami Dolphins. Miami made the most of what they had to work with and added at least one starter this year. What worked for the Dolphins was Miami had a plan for the future, addressing positions like running back and offensive tackle to replace veterans in 2025.
Free agency didn't allow the Dolphins to make many moves, mostly because GM Chris Grier wanted to maintain his ability to gain two third-round draft compensatory picks for 2025. That changes when free agents that left other teams will no longer count against that formula. Grier should be busy and we've got some moves in mind for him:
5. Safety help is needed for the Miami Dolphins
The Dolphins currently have three safeties on the roster. Jevon Holland and Jordan Poyer will be joined by sixth-round pick Patrick McMorris. Miami can't rely on a rookie to be an integral part of the secondary, especially not a sixth-rounder. The Dolphins have to go to the street and do some shopping.
Justin Simmons is the big name still available, but he will likely be more expensive than Grier wants to pay. Miami could try and squeeze another year out of Micah Hyde who played with Poyer last year if the price is right.
The Dolphins should have re-signed DeShon Elliot who wanted to stay in Miami, but that didn't happen. Regardless, there are still some guys with experience in free agency who are waiting for the phone to ring. It's time for Grier to start making some calls.