5 Dolphins on offense to watch in the preseason opener vs. Atlanta
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are practicing hard and the preseason-opener is almost here. Come Friday night, Mike McDaniel and Co. will be hosting the Atlanta Falcons for what should be a fun showdown.
Miami fans have a lot to look forward to despite the fact that this game is nothing more than an exhibition. Players will begin showcasing what they can do against competition that is not their own teammates. Practices will typically get more interesting as well, but when the lights at Hard Rock Stadium come on, the real fun begins.
The Dolphins have plenty of fringe players hoping to make the roster, but this game will also showcase talent that is already guaranteed to make the final 53. Here is a look at five of the players fans should be excited to see come Friday, with us focusing on the offensive side of the ball:
Jaylen Wright
Is there anyone on the football field who could be more exciting than Jaylen Wright? We're not talking about Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, or Jaylen Waddle. We're talking about players who might actually participate in a preseason game! Wright has the explosive twitch the Dolphins love, and he will get to showcase his ability in Week 1 of preseason action. The Dolphins traded up for Wright, andMcDaniel was ecstatic when they did.
Wright should see considerable time on the field as Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane will likely sit out or play only a handful of snaps. Preseason will be for guys like Wright, Salvon Ahmed, Jeff Wilson Jr. and Chris Brooks. This is the camp battle we have been waiting to see, and on Friday, we will get to see who can separate themselves for what will likely be only two slots.