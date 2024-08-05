5 Dolphins players who have raised their stock at training camp
By Matt Serniak
We're about two weeks into training camp and these five Dolphins players have, mostly, risen from the bottom of the depth chart to show that they may be able to contribute to the 2024 squad. If you're a player of the market, feel free to think of these players' stock as rising.
Now, just like in the world of Gordon Gekko or the Wolf of Wall Street, if you're completely unaware of the former reference, stocks eventually come down. That is to say just because these players have flashed and are getting love from the media and other players on the team, it doesn't mean they're a lock to be out there Week 1 and be studs. With that said, here's a look at five players who have been turning heads in South Florida thus far this summer. We're getting things started with a rookie who has lived up to the hype:
Chop Robinson has been superb for the Dolphins
We wrote about Chop Robinson recently and for good reason. Everyone who has been attending training camp regularly has been mentioning how the rookie first-rounder has been kind of having his way with the Dolphins' offensive line.
It's being said that Robinson has been getting to the quarterback consistently, splitting double teams when he needs to, and holding his ground. However, he is also being stout against the run, which has been a major positive.
His play against the run is what will get him on the field in situations that aren't strictly 3rd down and obvious passing situations. If he can show that teams can't simply just run at him, then he gives Anthony Weaver much more flexibility in calling his game.
Robinson is one of those guys who will be on the field come Week 1, in the first quarter. Even before the retirement of Shaq Barrett, the youngster was going to play, but since Barrett's departure, the importance of him having a strong camp increased. It appears, at least for now, that he is showing off that incredible get-off burst, which bodes well for everyone.