Dolphins rookie Chop Robinson living up to the hype with pads on
By Matt Serniak
This isn't an article anointing Chop Robinson as the second coming of Jason Taylor and yes we're aware that the pads have just come on for the Miami Dolphins. However, it feels really good to hear from multiple reporters that Robinson had an excellent day of work.
Robinson had a day on all levels. He did what he was brought in to do, which is using his breathtaking get-off burst to get to the QB and throw plays of course. He also did some good things in his biggest area of improvement, which is defending the run.
Chop Robinson is turning heads for the Miami Dolphins
All in all, Robinson is impressing, which is great to see. Robinson, with the retirement of Shaq Barrett and the fact that Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb are probably going to be out for the first few weeks of the season, is going to be asked to be more than a 3rd down, situational pass-rusher.
Robinson will be given every chance to be a Day 1 starter, thus giving him the chance to let Phillips and Chubb not have to come back until they are 110% healthy. He needs to keep this motor up and absolutely convince the coaches he can be trusted once Sunday game days arrive.
Later on in camp, Robinson can easily be made to look like an undrafted player. That stuff happens with everyone from time to time during the July and August sessions. And yes, it always feels like the defense has the upper hand on the offense. However, you can't deny that it's encouraging that the Dolphins' first-round pick is starting off hot and making a name for himself with pads on.
We all understand that it's still late July, so perhaps holstering those, "who cares, it's only training camp, how about doing that in an actual game" comments makes sense. If it was being reported that Chop had a bad practice, those same folks with those very clever comments would bury him and the franchise for selecting him, though.
Hopefully, Robinson continues his high level of play moving forward, and maybe, just maybe, the guys whose job it is to snap the ball actually snap the ball like professional centers. That would be a plus for everyone, especially Mike McDaniel.