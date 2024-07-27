Tyreek Hill had a simple yet perfect reaction to Tua Tagovailoa's extension
By Matt Serniak
What a way to send a message after the start of training camp. Regardless of where you fall on the argument of whether or not Tua Tagovailoa should get paid or not, this saga is finally over for the Miami Dolphins and general manager Chris Grier.
Good for the QB, as the stud signal-caller landed a $212.4 million deal, with $167.1 million guaranteed. He may not be everyone's brand of whiskey, but he's done everything he can possibly do to improve and he's still doing that.
Tagovailoa didn't get market-setting money, which was the expectation. However, he did get Top 10 money, which is even easier to swallow for fans and the front office. Now we all can focus on how this team progresses through practice, the preseason, and into the beginning of the campaign without having to worry about all the contract drama.
One thing signing Tagovailoa to a long-term deal does is give the Dolphins even more cap space than they already had. They had around $16 million in cap space a week or so ago. Between the Shaq Barrett retirement and this Tua news, more money is there for Grier to work with. You know who loves that? Tyreek Hill.
There are other players to give extensions to, with one of them being the man known as Cheetah. Well wouldn't you know it, right after the Tagovailoa news hit the airwaves, Hill had an apropos and future forecasting reaction. He's happy about this for more than one reason:
Tyreek Hill is thrilled Tua Tagovailoa was given a historic Dolphins extension
You don't need a degree major in emoji to know that's the reaction of a very happy guy, who knows that he's most likely next to get yet another big contract from the Miami Dolphins. On top of that, Hill has been pushing for Tagovailoa to get paid, so he's 100 percent fired up for his teammate.
Hill wanting an extension isn't anything new. He's let it be known for a while now that he wants another deal, but he hasn't done it in a jerkish way or anything like that. It's almost like he's known fully well that he is a big priority for the Dolphins, but he also knew a Tagovailoa contract had to happen first. He made sure to inform his agent and the world that the last thing he wanted to happen was to play ball anywhere else but Miami:
So, will Hill get an extension from the Dolphins? It's looking that way. When that happens is like all of the other offseason moves - no one knows. Could it be coming soon, next week, or before Week 1? Our guess is that it happens at some point during the season or even after the campaign comes to a close.
This team doesn't need much convincing that Hill is legitimately the most important part of the offense, so locking him in for pretty much the rest of his career is an important thing to do. With Tagovailoa wrapped up, it's time for Grier to focus on Hill. Only time will tell if he also receives the pay raise he knows he deserves.