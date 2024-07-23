Tyreek Hill just calmed countless nerves with his Tua Tagovailoa camp update
This was a worry for a lot of Miami Dolphins fans, but thankfully, there's nothing to see here. With veterans reporting for training camp, the worry we're talking about was Tua Tagovailoa potentially holding out and staying away from the squad until he put the pen to paper on a mega-deal.
Thanks to Tyreek Hill, we know that won't be the case. While speaking to the media in South Florida, Hill said Tagovailoa is in the house for camp and that he also believes he'll take the practice field for the opening session of the summer. It goes without saying, but this is sensational for the organization:
Tyreek Hill said Tua Tagovailoa won't be a camp holdout for the Miami Dolphins
While yes, this is positive, it doesn't take away from the fact that general manager Chris Grier still needs to figure things out with his standout signal-caller. All offseason, there's been a ton of focus on Tua wanting to be paid like one of the top QBs in the game.
This comes after he led the NFL in passing yards and helped the Dolphins get to the postseason for the second consecutive year. At the same time, though, it was his first fully healthy campaign, which is something Grier and Co. must be taking into consideration for contract talks.
Tagovailoa was present for minicamp and he said, 'the market is the market' when asked about what he was hoping to land for his new deal. Both Trevor Lawrence and Jared Goff took home more than $50 million per season, and the expectation is Tagovailoa will get something in the same neighborhood.
Of course, the longer Grier waits, the more Tagovailoa's price could go up, especially if Jordan Love finalizes things with the Packers. The good news for Miami is that Tagovailoa is in town and he won't let the contract drama impact his focus on getting ready for Week 1. The bad news, however, is that the issues with his contract are still present and the soap opera won't end until Grier makes his QB happy.