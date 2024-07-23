Will Tua Tagovailoa follow Jordan Love's lead when Dolphins training camp begins?
By Brian Miller
Tua Tagovailoa doesn't have a new contract with the Miami Dolphins and neither does Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love. Tagovailoa has yet to express his plans for training camp, which is about to get underway. Love has decided that he isn't participating in practice until he puts the pen to paper.
Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst believes the two sides are getting closer to making something happen. While there's excitement in Green Bay, the opposite can be said about people in South Florida. What does this all mean for Miami and Tagovailoa?
Jordan Love's negotiations could have a big impact on Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins
Meanwhile in Miami, Chris Grier continues to stall and drag his feet with Tagovailoa. Recent reports have indicated that the two sides are not close to an extension. Tua has reportedly asked for fair market value, which would put him at or near the Joe Burrow/Trevor Lawrence contract. The Dolphins reportedly are not wanting to pay him that kind of dough.
At some point this will come to a conclusion with a new extension and the Dolphins giving in on their stance, or forcing Tagovailoa to play on the fifth-year option and address the contract next season. Miami can still use the franchise tag next year if they need to. That would cost the Dolphins $42 million in salary and there is no guarantee that their QB would sign the tag.
Grier could have avoided this all had he signed Tagovailoa to an extension before Goff received one from the Lions. Grier and Tagovailoa could have set the current market in that case, and both sides would have been happy. Now, the Dolphins will pay more than they should have to keep Tua on the field. Tagovailoa will most certainly, like Love, report for camp, but there is absolutely nothing forcing him to practice.