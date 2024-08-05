5 Dolphins players who have raised their stock at training camp
By Matt Serniak
The Emmanuel Ogbah redemption tour is alive and well
The Dolphins needed help once again at defensive end /pass-rusher after Barrett retired and like last year, the Dolphins were left to hit the bargain bin. They looked at a few guys, but ultimately went with a player they released earlier this year in Emmanuel Ogbah.
Okay, it's a smart move bringing back a guy who has been here for three seasons and who knows the ins and outs of the Dolphins. Sure, there is a new defensive coordinator in town, but Ogbah has some from of chemistry with many coachces and players that are in South Florida.
Most thought that Ogbah being back was solid due to Phillips and Chubb's return being very uncertain. Ogbah can go out there and hold his own until those guys come back. However, the version of Ogbah that has arrived in South Beach is the one that the Dolphins gave a big contract to back in 2020.
Now I'm not saying that Ogbah is going to be the second coming of Trace Armstrong circa 2000, but him getting to around the seven sacks number is somewhat conceivable if he brings the same intensity that he is bringing in camp.