Miami Dolphins bring back veteran pass-rusher to fill Shaquil Barrett void
By Matt Serniak
In a move that shouldn't surprise anybody due to the gaping hole on the defensive line from the out of nowhere retirement of Shaq Barrett, the Miami Dolphins are bringing back a familiar face. This is a move that plenty of people have been calling for.
Earlier in the week, the Dolphins brought in both Emmanuel Ogbah and Yannick Ngakoue for a workout. According to Adam Schefter, the Dolphins have decided to bring back Ogbah, signing him to a one-year deal worth up to $5 million.
The Miami Dolphins have signed veteran pass-rusher Emmanuel Ogbah to a new deal
Miami had to do something, especially with the uncertainty of when Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb will return and the fact that who knows at all how Chop Robinson will progress in his first NFL training camp. We all hope Robinson is Jevon Kearse mixed with Cam Wake multiplied by Micah Parsons, but the fact of the matter is he is yet to play in an NFL game.
With Ogbah, though, signing a guy who fills a direct need and who also knows how to play with the guys who are already in Miami is something that is quite valuable. Sure, Ogbah doesn't really know new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, but he knows Mike McDaniel and many others in town. So, he won't have to get adjusted too much to the locker room.
Believe it or not, Ogbah had a decent year in 2023,. He had 5.5 sacks, which won't blow anyone away, but when he was asked to step up when guys got hurt, he played admirably. He was released by Miami this offseason, but now he's back like he never left, and he'll surely have a chip on his shoulder.
The Dolphins still have nothing close to the defensive front as they did last year. Obviously, that will change when Phillips and Chubb return from their injuries. For now, Ogbah, Robinson, Zach Sieler, Calais Campbell, and the slew of nose tackles will have to work very hard to become a unit that doesn't get their doors blown off. They have to figure out a way to hold it together for a bit, but the Ogbah addition sure has fans relieved, especially after Barrett decided to hang up his cleats.