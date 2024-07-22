Dolphins working out 2 veteran pass-rushers including former Pro Bowler
By Brian Miller
Shaquil Barrett retired from the NFL recently in a bit of a surprising move. The long-time pass-rusher signed with the Miami Dolphins in March, and his retirement has left a hole on the Dolphins roster. Miami will try to fill the void by bringing in a different veteran to help out.
It is being reported that former Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah will return to the training facility for a workout. The Dolphins let him go ahead of free agency for salary cap reasons. In 2023, Ogbah recorded 5.5 sacks for Miami, but his production had dropped significantly over the last two years. Bringing him back on a reduced salary makes sense.
In addition to Ogbah, Miami will also give Yannick Ngakoue a workout. The one-time Pro Bowl DE spent his last four seasons with five different teams. Ngakoue was exceptional with the Jaguars, but his production began to slide after he left Jacksonville. That being said, he has 23.5 sacks in his last three seasons.
The better option for Miami might be Ogbah given the familiarity with the squad, but Anthony Weaver now runs the system on defense and it isn't clear just yet what will change up front aside from philosophy.
Regardless of who the Dolphins sign, the need is to hold down the position until Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips return from injury and then serve as a situational/rotational player. The Dolphins are also hoping to get an early return on their top draft pick Chop Robinson.
Veterans will report to camp soon and the first open practice for fans is right around the corner. It is the first return to football since the season ended aside from the OTAs and minicamp. When Miami does take the field, will either Ogbah or Ngakoue be suited up? We'll find out soon enough.