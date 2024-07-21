6 free agents the Dolphins can immediately target to replace Shaquil Barrett
By Brian Miller
Out of nowhere, Shaquil Barrett decided to call it a career after nine seasons in the NFL. Now, the Miami Dolphins, only days away from the start of training camp, will have to find more help on the edge.
The timing of Barrett's decision couldn't be worse. Rookies have reported to training camp, and veterans are about to do the same. The Dolphins will be without Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb and opted not to re-sign Andrew Van Ginkel. As of right now, the best option is rookie Chop Robinson and maybe fellow rookie Mohamed Kamara.
This is not a light blow to the Dolphins defense, as Barrett is a two-time Pro Bowler and he was going to provide veteran leadership. Now, though, Chris Grier needs to get on the horn and try to find a suitable replacement. Here are some guys he should reach out to first:
Emmanuel Ogbah
Emmanuel Ogbah is familiar to the Dolphins, having spent the last four years in Miami. Ogbah would be a cheap option, but he isn't a good one. He struggled last season and when the Dolphins needed him after losing Chubb and Phillips, Ogbah wasn't the guy they turned to.
In 2023, he started one game and appeared in 15. He registered 20 combined tackles and one interception, but he did register 5.5 sacks. He'd be an affordable option, though, which is why it could make sense for the Dolphins to bring him back.