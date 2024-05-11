5 intriguing camp battles Dolphins fans can already starting thinking about
By Brian Miller
4. Every player on the defensive line not named Zach Sieler
Chris Grier could only watch Christian Wilkins sign a massive $110 million contract with the Raiders, and he didn't do much to keep Raekwon Davis. Last year, he extended Zach Sieler, who some believe has shown as much or more consistency than Wilkins.
The Dolphins couldn't replace Wilkins on the roster with one player. Free agency didn't offer much, and the draft wasn't as deep as it could have been. With Miami's more pressing needs, they attacked the tertiary tier of free agency, adding players with potential and a higher developmental ceiling rather than overspending on a name.
A total of nine defensive tackles are currently on the Dolphins roster. Sieler is the only one guaranteed a spot on the 53-man roster. That means the competition for what will likely be five total defensive tackle spots will be an eight player race. Benito Jones, Da'Shawn Hand, Neville Gallimore, and Teair Tart have more than five years experience giving them more of a chance, but this year, anything can happen.
When training camp arrives and the pads go on, it will be interesting to see which players rise to the standards that new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver will try to implement. This is going to be an interesting battle, no doubt.