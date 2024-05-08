5 Miami Dolphins players likely playing their last season with the team
By Brian Miller
When the calendar turns to 2025, several current Miami Dolphins players will not be coming back.
The Miami Dolphins will have to manipulate portions of their salary cap again next offseason, which will lead to player releases. Many players will hit free agency and may not return even on a one-year deal. Who might be playing their final campaign with the Dolphins in 2024?
It won't be a surprise when the Dolphins opt to not re-sign players added on one-year deals, so for the purpose of this piece, only players that have played for the Dolphins the last two or three seasons are included in this list:
5. Terron Armstead
It's hard to imagine Terron Armstead playing beyond the 2024 season. He contemplated retirement this year, and the Dolphins drafted a potential replacement in Round 2 of the NFL Draft in Patrick Paul.
The writing is clearly on the wall that Armstead is not part of the Dolphins' future beyond 2024. In 2025, Armstead will count $22 million against the Dolphins cap and will carry an $18 million dead hit if released. Clearly, the Dolphins can't trade him, but they can designate him as a June 1 release.
Releasing Armstead on June 1 will lower his cap hit for 2025 to $7.8 million and save the Dolphins $14.3 million. It is hard to see how the Dolphins will not take advantage of this unless the cap rises incredibly high, the Dolphins don't need the money, Armstead opts to play another season, and Paul doesn't look ready. Then, it would still be a maybe.