5 new Miami Dolphins players who will be upgrades this season
By Brian Miller
3. Jordan Poyer over Brandon Jones
The Dolphins still have work to do at the safety position and will likely have to comb through the free-agent market once the Howard money clears in early June. The decision to sign Jordan Poyer was smart, considering the Dolphins lost both DeShon Elliott and Brandon Jones this offseason.
Of the two, Poyer will make a much bigger impact than Jones was able to make during his time in Miami. Poyer has a long history of success in the NFL. He has spent the last seven seasons with the Bills after stops with the Eagles and Browns to start his career.
Poyer isn't surprised by much anymore, and he remains a physical hitter who tackles well at the point of contact. Overall, there is no comparison to Jones, but is he better than Elliott was last season? Elliott looked good with Miami last year, and fans were surprised that Miami didn't make a bigger attempt to re-sign him. Regardless of the reason, Poyer should provide options in Weaver's defense. Poyer plays smart, tough and instinctive, and he should pair well with Jevon Holland.