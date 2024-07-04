5 players the Dolphins can't afford to lose during training camp
By Brian Miller
Training camp always sees at least one season-ending injury or an injury take place that puts a player out for most of the campaign's start. Then, there are devastating injuries that could derail a season before it begins.
This is the last thing we need to see for the Miami Dolphins in late July or August. If Miami can manage to stay healthy, there's no reason to believe they can't push for an AFC East title and then go on to potentially win their first playoff game since 2000. In order for that to happen, though, these five players must stay healthy:
5. Tua Tagovailoa
The Dolphins clearly can't afford to lose Tua Tagovailoa. With Mike White and Skylar Thompson as the only backups of substance, the Dolphins would not be able to run through a full slate of games, and either one of them would be forced into the starting role.
Losing Tagovailoa would be devastating and it would force Chris Grier to run through the veteran free agent quarterbacks that might still be looking for work. If this were to happen, Ryan Tannehill's name would be on the top of many tongues given his history with the team and his quick read ability.
Even if the Dolphins were able to bring Tannehill on board, there is no magical key that would get the team success in 2024. The timing would not be the same and it would take a lot of reps to get Tannehill up to the Dolphins level of speed and by the time he was able to do that, the season would likely be half over. With all of that said, let's hope Tagovailoa stays healthy, the same way he did in 2023.