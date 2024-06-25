Miami Dolphins training camp dates officially hit the calendar
By Brian Miller
There is an end to the offseason in sight for Miami Dolphins fans, as the team has released their 2024 training camp schedule complete with the open practices sessions that people can attend. Yup, it's time to get excited.
Starting on July 8, Dolphins fans can grab their reservations for training camp days at the Baptist Health Training Complex. Located in Miami Gardens across the parking lot from Hard Rock Stadium, open camp sessions are subject to availability on a first-come, first-served basis at no cost. Fans will be able to attend 11 practices at the complex, with two others taking place at the stadium. One of those days is reserved for season ticket holders.
The first day fans can attend will be July 28, with scheduled practice currently set for 10:30 a.m. Here's how things look like across the board:
- Sunday, July 28 at 10:30 a.m.
- Monday, July 29 at 10:30 a.m.
- Tuesday, July 30 at 10:30 a.m.
- Thursday, August 11 at 10:30 a.m.
- Friday, August 210:30 a.m. MEMBERS DAY
- Saturday, August 311 a.m. HARD ROCK STADIUM
- Monday, August 5 at 10:30 a.m.
- Tuesday, August 6 at 10 a.m. First joint practice with Atlanta
- Wednesday, August 7 at 10 a.m. Second joint practice with Atlanta
- Monday, August 12 at 10:30 a.m.
- Tuesday, August 13 at 10:30 a.m.
- Wednesday, August 14 at 10:30 a.m.
- Thursday, August 15 at 10 a.m. Joint practice with the Commanders
All practice sessions can be changed at any time. The weather could move practices indoors. It is best to contact the facility before attending on the day of the sessions.
The dates are a reminder that the NFL season will be kicking off soon with the start of camp. The Dolphins players will begin reporting days before the first open practices and will go through physicals and other tests prior to things getting underway.