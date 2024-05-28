Miami Dolphins unfortunately own this embarrassing NFL streak entering 2024
Will this be the year where the Miami Dolphins can win the AFC East and make some noise in the postseason? Goodness, this is something fans are hoping for, especially after the rough end to the campaign in 2023.
Last season, the Dolphins, plain and simple, choked away a division title. This forced them to travel to Kansas City for a Wild Card Round meeting with the Kansas City Chiefs. We all know how that turned out. Now, the Dolphins are focused on 2024 being a special year. If they do make the postseason, Mike McDaniel and Co. will look to end the 23-year long streak of not winning a playoff game. That stretch is unfortunately a league worst:
The Dolphins haven't won a postseason game since 2000
The last time Miami came out on top after the regular season, it was a Wild Card Round win over the Indianapolis Colts in December of 2000. That year, Faith Hill's 'Breathe' was No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 list. Yeah, that's our way of saying it's been a while.
With McDaniel at the helm and new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver in town, there are high hopes for the Dolphins to take a positive step this fall and winter. Thanks to a favorable schedule to start the year, Miami is a great spot to start off hot.
There are people concerned about the rough end-of-the-year schedule, but it will be a great test for Tua Tagovailoa and Co. to show us what they're made of. Obviously, there's going to be a ton of pressure on Tagovailoa to have a monster year, especially if the Dolphins end up giving him a monster extension.
The Dolphins feature one of the best offenses in the NFL and things were only made better with the recent addition of Odell Beckham Jr. Soon enough, we'll find out if Miami will get the job done on both sides of the ball, but we sure are hoping the streak of not recording a postseason win can finally come to an end.