Watch Jordan Poyer share his excitement about playing for Anthony Weaver
When it was announced that Jordan Poyer would go from playing with the enemy to suiting up this season for the Miami Dolphins, countless people were fired up. Poyer has loads of experience and he's going to be ready to be a stud safety for Mike McDaniel.
More specifically, Poyer is going to hope to be a dependable playmaker for new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver. Vic Fangio is no longer in town and a lot of Miami players are quite happy - just ask Jevon Holland how he feels about that.
With that said, Poyer was asked at OTAs about the new defense that he's getting ready to play in. He didn't mince words with his response, letting Dolphins fans everywhere know that he's loving what Weaver is bringing to the table:
"I absolutely love it. Obviously, playing in the league for 12 years, I feel like I've seen most of the defenses or I've played in a lot of defenses with some nuances, details, terminology and what not, but it's really an exciting defense. We've some really good players up front and in the linebacking core and then in the back end. I just want to come here and help this team become better and help them win games. "- Jordan Poyer
Those are the words of a veteran defensive back who has been impressed with what he's seen thus far this spring. Things are running smoothly for Miami and there's hope that the new faces, including Poyer, can help this team push for an AFC East title this year and go on a deep postseason run.
With Fangio now with the Eagles, it will be on Weaver to help this new-look defense take things to the next level. Poyer and others have already spoken quite highly of the new DC, which is certainly a great sign of positive things to come in South Florida.