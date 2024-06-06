5 players the Miami Dolphins could trade for ahead of training camp
By Brian Miller
NFL training camps won't start for a little while, but smart teams use the offseason to bolster their rosters with players, and that includes trading for potential help. Some players spend their offseason wondering if they will be moved before camps begin.
For the Miami Dolphins and general manager Chris Grier, there are still some holes to fill. Could he get creative and work a trade to make an improvement on either side of the ball? We think so, which is why we're going to keep these five players in mind this summer:
5. Cleveland C Luke Wypler
The Dolphins need help along the offensive line and Luke Wypler could be on the trade block in Cleveland. The former sixth-round pick of a year ago played well, but the Browns made moves that could squeeze out the young center/guard. Wypler is more a center than a guard, but he would provide value to the depth behind Aaron Brewer.
A trade for Wypler makes sense for the Dolphins, but Grier sending anything to another team for a backup center would be out of character, and the Dolphins seem to still believe Liam Eichenberg is more than capable of handling the backup job. Fans would disagree if the situation meant Eichenberg for an extended period.