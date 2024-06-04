Tua Tagovailoa sends clear message to Chris Grier over Dolphins extension talks
By Brian Miller
When Tua Tagovailoa is usually asked about his contract negotiations, there is a good chance he doesn't say too much. That has changed over at Dolphins minicamp, saying enough for Miami Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier to pay close attention.
Tagovailoa was asked about the offseason negotiations, and his reply was simple and to the point. The question was simple: Did Jared Goff's contract extension, $53 million per year, set a benchmark for his own negotiations? After reports of him turning down one offer, his reply was to the point:
Tua Tagovailoa said 'The market is the market' on his contract talks
This will not sit well with many anti-Tagovailoa fans, and some who are on the fence may not like the quote much either. Clearly, the former first-round pick is looking to capitalize on the numbers that Goff signed, but let's be honest: has he done anything to earn that deal?
The star Miami signal-caller has had one incredible season, but if we are being honest, it still ended with a first-round exit in the playoffs. Prior to that, Tagovailoa was banged up and subpar. There is a lot to like about his game and his abilities, but is he worth $53 million per season like Goff?
Goff has three Pro Bowls, won games in the playoffs, and started in the Super Bowl. Tagovailoa has one Pro Bowl to his name, led the league in passing yards, and played in one playoff game. That being said, "the market is the market."
His comments clearly point out that he is putting value on Goff's contract and the Dolphins are probably coming in with a lot less than what Detroit gave him. Many fans will argue that Tagovailoa is far better than Goff, while others will argue the opposite.
Miami still has its QB under contract in 2024 under the fifth-year option, and some in the media have said the Dolphins should wait until after the 2024 season to extend him. Make him perform at the same level for two consecutive years before getting an extension done? That likely won't happen, and Miami is expected to get a deal done before training camp...and it will likely be at market price.