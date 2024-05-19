Tua Tagovailoa reportedly already turned down at least 1 Chris Grier offer
We can only hope that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and general manager Chris Grier can get on the same page soon. Thus far, it doesn't look like things are going too well for them in their talks over a long-term extension for the stud quarterback.
The latest news that just dropped isn't going to calm any nerves. According to ESPN, Grier made at least one contract offer to Tagovailoa and his reps, but it wasn't enough to get the Pro Bowler to sign on the dotted line. Add in the fact that Tagovailoa has skipped some offseason workouts and it doesn't make us too comfortable with OTAs on the way.
Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins are still trying to work out an extension
Per Jeremy Fowler, Tua indeed said thanks, but no thanks to an offseason offer. There's been some speculation that Tagovailoa could skip the upcoming mandatory minicamp if a new deal isn't agreed to, but the hope is that Miami will be able to avoid that at all costs.
For now, Tagovailoa is set to play the 2024 season on the fifth-year option. After that, he'd either enter free agency or the Dolphins could place the franchise tag on him for the 2025 campaign. That's something else Grier would like to avoid entirely.
Should he play on his fifth-year option this fall and winter, Tagovailoa would take home around $27 million. Early reports indicate that he's looking for a new contract that will pay him between $50-55 million annually. It's up in the air if Grier and Co. are going to match those numbers.
Tagovailoa and the Dolphins have monster expectations for this season, but first, things need to get squared away with his contract. After the Jared Goff move was announced, all the pressure has gone on Grier to make his QB happy too. Thus far, he hasn't been doing so.